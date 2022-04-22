Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
