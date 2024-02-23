Rantanen had an assist, one shot on net and two penalty minutes in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

As part of a sequence where the Avalanche's top line flew around the Detroit zone, Rantanen controlled a loose puck in the corner and found Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado's lone tally. It was the fifth point in the last five games for Rantanen, who has 43 assists through 58 games.