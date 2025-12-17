MacKinnon scored twice on five shots, added a power-play assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

MacKinnon led the charge in a third-period comeback, scoring a game-tying goal and the empty-netter to seal the win. The 30-year-old is on a six-game point streak (six goals, six helpers), and he's earned multiple points in five of those contests. For the season, the superstar center has 28 goals, 30 helpers, 155 shots on net, 26 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-43 rating over 33 appearances.