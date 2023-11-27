MacKinnon (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Tampa Bay, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

MacKinnon didn't take part in the morning skate because he is feeling under the weather. If he can't play, Kurtis MacDermid will probably draw back into the lineup and Mikko Rantanen could end up centering the top line. MacKinnon has amassed seven goals, 26 points, 96 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 20 contests this campaign.