MacKinnon posted an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin for the second of the Avalanche's three goals in the first period. Through 15 playoff contests, MacKinnon has been held off the scoresheet only twice, and both of those games were in the second round versus the Blues. The 26-year-old is up to 11 goals, eight assists, 87 shots on net and a plus-13 rating as the centerpiece of the Avalanche's offense.