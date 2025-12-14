MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

By his standards this year, this was a fairly pedestrian performance for MacKinnon. He opened the scoring at 1:26 of the first period and set up Valeri Nichushkin's empty-netter in the third. MacKinnon has four goals and five assists over his last five games, a span that includes four multi-point efforts. His three shots Saturday were his fewest in a game since he had one Nov. 22 versus the Predators. The superstar center has 26 goals, 55 points, 150 shots, 24 hits and a plus-40 rating through 32 appearances.