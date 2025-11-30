MacKinnon scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 rout of the Canadiens.

The Avs superstar had a hand in each of the team's final three goals on the afternoon, helping to set up tallies by Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog in the third period after potting his own in the final minute of the second. MacKinnon has produced multi-point performances in three straight games as he pads his lead in the NHL scoring race, and through 25 contests he's amassed 20 goals and 44 points.