Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three points against Habs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 rout of the Canadiens.
The Avs superstar had a hand in each of the team's final three goals on the afternoon, helping to set up tallies by Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog in the third period after potting his own in the final minute of the second. MacKinnon has produced multi-point performances in three straight games as he pads his lead in the NHL scoring race, and through 25 contests he's amassed 20 goals and 44 points.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scorching start continues•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Distributes three more helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Involved in all five goals in win•