MacKinnon notched two power-play goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.

MacKinnon was deadly and unstoppable with the man advantage, as the star playmaker contributed in three of the Avalanche's four power-play goals in this blowout win. The three-point performance also extended MacKinnon's current point streak to four games, a stretch where he's racked up three goals, four assists, 16 shots and four hits while averaging 22:09 of playing time.