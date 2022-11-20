MacKinnon scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.

He set up Cale Makar on a 5-on-3 power play at the end of the first period. He then made it 2-0 at 13:14 of the second when he stormed down from the left point, deked around former teammate Nicolas Aube-Kubel and then went roof into the far top corner past Darcy Kuemper. MacKinnon has put up points in 12 of the 15 games he's played and 24 overall. It's somewhat remarkable that he's only scored four goals in that total, but we expect those to come.