Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Won't require surgery
MacKinnon won't need to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
MacKinnon temporarily exited Wednesday's Game 7 loss to the Sharks after falling awkwardly into the boards, but he was ultimately able to return to that contest, which all but confirmed his injury likely wasn't overly serious. The 23-year-old superstar had his best season as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (41), points (99) and shots on net (365) while appearing in all 82 regular-season contests, and should be one of the first forwards taken off the board during fantasy drafts next season.
More News
