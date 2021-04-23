Grubauer was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
Grubauer has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on April 14, but he should be back in goal for the Avalanche sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old netminder has been exceptional this season, having gone 25-8-1 with five shutouts while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .920 save percentage.
