Grubauer stopped 37 of 40 shots on net in Friday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Grubauer earned his first win of the 2026-27 campaign Friday, where he faced a barrage of shots from Detroit's offense and held up well. Across three appearances to begin the new season, he has been solid with a 1-1-0 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 72 shots on goal. While Joey Daccord still holds the starting job in Seattle, Friday's outing was a step in the right direction for the 34-year-old Grubauer in creating a true timeshare. Expect Grubauer to see a floor of 30 appearances in 2026-27, and when he is called upon to start, he's a solid streaming option for fantasy managers in a bind.