Wedgewood will defend the home goal versus Carolina on Thursday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Wedgewood will make his eighth consecutive start as Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) has yet to make an appearance this season. Wedgewood is 5-0-2 with a 1.84 GAA and a .927 save percentage and has been one of the NHL's best netminder's this season. The Hurricanes enter Thursday's game with a 5-1-0 record and are tied for second in NHL scoring, averaging 4.00 goals per game.