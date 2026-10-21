Wedgewood made 37 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.

He allowed three goals. Wedgewood was pulled for an extra attacker around the three-quarter mark of the third before the Devils popped in the eventual winner. His teammates roared back with two quick goals in the last three-plus minutes to make the score look closer than the game actually was. Wedgewood looked sharp, especially with the heavy volume of shots. But he's still clearly the backup with Mackenzie Blackwood getting the majority of starts. Wedgewood remains a decent option in dailies when he does slot into the paint -- he has a 1-1-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and sharp .912 save percentage.