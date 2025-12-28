default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Soderblom will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This looks to be a case of the Blackhawks punting a game, as Soderblom comes into this tough matchup with 29 goals allowed during his five-game losing streak. The Stars have scored 25 goals over their last five games, going 4-0-1 in that span.

More News