Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Drawing start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This looks to be a case of the Blackhawks punting a game, as Soderblom comes into this tough matchup with 29 goals allowed during his five-game losing streak. The Stars have scored 25 goals over their last five games, going 4-0-1 in that span.
