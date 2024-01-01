Soderblom allowed two goals on 10 shots in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Stars.

Soderblom entered the contest after Petr Mrazek was pulled early in the third period. Mason Marchment had both tallies against Soderblom, with the Stars winger completing a hat trick with 1:02 left in the games. Soderblom remains at 2-11-1 with a 4.22 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. He may get to play in the coming week -- the Blackhawks have a back-to-back against the Rangers on Thursday and the Devils on Friday.