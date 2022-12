Soderblom is set to face Vegas at home Thursday, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Soderblom has lost his last three contests, while surrendering nine goals on 101 shots. He has a 2-8-2 record, 3.18 GAA and .906 save percentage in 13 games this season. The Golden Knights have the 13th-ranked offense at 3.29 goals per game.