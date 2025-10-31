Murphy registered two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Murphy's minutes have gone down this season with the Blackhawks frequently dressing seven blueliners. The 32-year-old has averaged just 15:44 per game so far, and his two helpers Thursday marked his first contributions of the year on the scoresheet. He's added 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, nine hits and eight PIM. With a reduced role, his fantasy value will remain low, though there is some appeal in banger leagues since he has topped 100 hits and 100 blocks in six straight campaigns.