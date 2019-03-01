Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Racking up blocks
Murphy has registered 20 blocked shots and 23 hits in his last 12 contests.
Murphy will continue to be a physical force for the Blackhawks down the stretch, but his lack of offensive upside -- eight points in 34 appearances this campaign -- will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Standing out defensively•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Stands out in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Activated off IR•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Traveling with team•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Awaiting clearance for contact•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Still weeks away•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...