Murphy scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

The veteran blueliner potted Chicago's second goal of the night before helping to set up Ryan Donato for the game's final tally. It was a rare offensive outburst for Murphy, who has four goals and 12 points through 56 games with 82 blocked shots, 53 hits, 51 shots on net, 46 PIM and a minus-3 rating.