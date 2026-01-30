Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Opens scoring in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.
Murphy scored the opening goal at 9:32 of the first period. The Penguins had the next six tallies before Connor Bedard stopped the bleeding. Murphy has three goals and an assist over his last 12 games, an unusual burst of offense for the shutdown defenseman. He's now at 10 points, 50 shots on net, 52 hits, 81 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 54 appearances.
