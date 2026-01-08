Slaggert scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Slaggert got a tip on a Colton Dach shot for the Blackhawks' game-winner at 12:27 of the second period. In the third, Slaggert set up a Louis Crevier tally. With this effort, Slaggert doubled his point total at the NHL level this season -- he's at two goals and two helpers through 17 appearances. He's added 15 shots on net, 12 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role. The 23-year-old is waivers-exempt, so he could lose his roster spot once Connor Bedard (shoulder) is ready to return, though the Blackhawks are carrying just 22 players on the NHL roster currently and would not be forced to make a move to activate Bedard.