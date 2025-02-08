Allan was out of the lineup for the sixth time in nine games in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Allan played regularly in December and early January, but his role has been reduced lately. Louis Crevier (concussion) is out of the lineup, but Ethan Del Mastro has often played ahead of Allan recently. For the season, Allan has eight points, 15 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 41 appearances. The 21-year-old could be assigned to AHL Rockford eventually to avoid having him sit around without playing for too long.