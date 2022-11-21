Kurashev scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Kurashev went six games without a point to begin November, but he's starting to turn it around. He has a goal and two helpers in his last three contests, and his tally Sunday briefly gave the Blackhawks hope of snagging a result before Sidney Crosby squashed those dreams. While he's been neither explosive nor consistent, Kurashev has three goals, nine points, 34 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-12 rating through 18 contests. He's seen top-six usage since the Blackhawks are short on wing depth.