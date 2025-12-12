Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
Making his return from a 14-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Jenner got the Blue Jackets on the board late in the first period before helping to set up a Dante Fabbro tally early in the second. Jenner was having a productive start to the season prior to getting injured, and through 17 contests this season he's contributed four goals and 12 points with 34 hits, 34 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating.
