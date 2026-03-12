Gudbranson (upper body) might join the Blue Jackets ahead of the team's road matchup against Philadelphia on Saturday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Head coach Rick Bowness stated he hopes to have Gudbranson join the team for Saturday's game. If Gudbranson is to make the trip, it could indicate that he feels good enough to play. The 34-year-old blueliner has three points, 19 shots on net, 27 hits and 29 blocked shots across 21 games this season and would likely reclaim a role on the Blue Jackets' second or third pairing.