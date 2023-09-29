Provorov (soreness) returned to practice Friday after missing a couple of days, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

It's a new beginning for Provorov, as he was dealt from the Flyers on June 6. Provorov had six goals, 21 assists, 162 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating last season while playing in all 82 games. Look for a big improvement this season, as he will be on a better Columbus team.