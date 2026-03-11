Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Five points in last four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Provorov scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Lightning.
It was his eighth goal. Provorov has five points (two goals, three assists) and nine shots in his last four games. Take advantage. Provorov is on pace for his first 10-goal season since 2019-20.
