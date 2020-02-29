Murray (back) will be activated from IR and play in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Murray hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a back injury, but he'll re-join the lineup for Sunday's cross-conference clash. He's expected to work with Markus Nutivaara on the second pairing, and Murray's return is a big boost because the Blue Jackets are without Seth Jones (ankle) until April at the earliest.