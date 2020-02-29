Play

Murray (back) will be activated from IR and play in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Murray hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a back injury, but he'll re-join the lineup for Sunday's cross-conference clash. He's expected to work with Markus Nutivaara on the second pairing, and Murray's return is a big boost because the Blue Jackets are without Seth Jones (ankle) until April at the earliest.

