Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monahan (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Monahan should be available for Tuesday's matchup against New Jersey after leaving Saturday's 5-3 win over St. Louis. He has earned nine goals, 26 points, 80 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 27 hits through 50 appearances this campaign.
