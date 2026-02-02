default-cbs-image
Monahan (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Monahan should be available for Tuesday's matchup against New Jersey after leaving Saturday's 5-3 win over St. Louis. He has earned nine goals, 26 points, 80 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 27 hits through 50 appearances this campaign.

