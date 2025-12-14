Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toropchenko (leg) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Sunday.
Toropchenko told reporters he's "100 percent ready to go" after a leg injury that has kept him out of the last seven games and landed him on injured reserve. The 26-year-old has a goal, an assist and has laid 38 hits in 17 games with the Blues on the season. He'll likely slide back into a bottom-six winger spot should he return Monday.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Moves to IR•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Considered week-to-week•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Returning to action Monday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Won't return Thursday•