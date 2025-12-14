Toropchenko (leg) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Sunday.

Toropchenko told reporters he's "100 percent ready to go" after a leg injury that has kept him out of the last seven games and landed him on injured reserve. The 26-year-old has a goal, an assist and has laid 38 hits in 17 games with the Blues on the season. He'll likely slide back into a bottom-six winger spot should he return Monday.