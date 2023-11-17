Hofer allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Hofer was given the hook early in the second period after giving up three goals over the first 3:25 of that frame. The damage was already done, as the Blues couldn't bounce back. Hofer has two really good games, two really bad outings and one average showing to his name this season. He's 3-2-0 with a 3.20 GAA and a .902 save percentage. While this was an ugly outing, Hofer should get a chance for redemption over the weekend -- the Blues have a back-to-back versus the Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday.