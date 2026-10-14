Hofer turned away 15 of 17 shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Hofer cruised to victory Tuesday while his teammates compiled seven goals against Ottawa, who only dressed five healthy defensemen. This allowed Hofer to see less than 20 shot attempts for the second time in his past three outings. With Tuesday's win, the 26-year-old netminder now has a 2-1-1 record, a shutout, a 1.76 GAA and a .920 save percentage across four appearances. With each above-average performance that the young netminder has churned out this season, it feels as if he claims an even larger portion of the opportunities between the pipes away from Jordan Binnington, who has struggled to begin the new season. Hofer is a strong No. 2 goalie option in fantasy across all league formats moving forward.