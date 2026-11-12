Hofer will guard the road crease in Thursday's clash against the Mammoth.

Hofer will be called upon to make his third consecutive start Thursday after posting a 29-save win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. Overall, the 26-year-old backstop has a 7-5-1 record, a 2.33 GAA, a shutout and a .920 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. Given his command over the opportunities between the pipes for the Blues and his recent run of five wins over his last eight outings, Hofer is a strong No.2 netminder in two-goalie fantasy formats moving forward. He'll face the Mammoth on Thursday. Utah currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game this season.