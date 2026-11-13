Hofer posted a 29-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 shootout win over the Mammoth.

Hofer was perfect through 65 minutes and then turned aside six of eight shootout attempts to secure the win. He's dialed in lately, allowing just 11 goals on 176 shots over his last six games. Hofer is 8-5-1 with a 2.15 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 14 starts overall, but the Blues' middling overall play has overshadowed his success. He could be given a tough test if he gets the nod versus the Panthers on Saturday.