Kessel made just his fourth appearance in the last 18 games in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Colton Parayko (back) was out Saturday, opening the door for Kessel to fill in. When the Blues are at full health, Kessel appears to be out of favor, with Tyler Tucker and Logan Mailloux most often filling out the defense. For the season, Kessel has three points, 13 shots on net, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 23 appearances.