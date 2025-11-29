Kessel scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Kessel had been a healthy scratch for the previous two games. The 25-year-old is battling for ice time with Tyler Tucker and Logan Mailloux. Kessel is up to two goals, eight shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances, and even if he secures a steady bottom-four role, he likely won't produce enough in any area to help much in fantasy.