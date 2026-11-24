Kessel recorded two assists while adding three blocked shots, one hit and one shot on net in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old remained in the lineup with Ryan Pulock (shoulder) on the shelf and came through with his first multi-point performance of the season, helping to set up tallies by Anthony Duclair in the first period and Mathew Barzal in the second. Kessel isn't known for his offense, and through 16 games in 2026-27 he's managed four points, all assists, while chipping in 14 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating while mainly working on the bottom pairing.