Walker scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Walker snapped a six-game point drought, as well as an eight-game goalless streak, with a backhander in the second period that went right past Dustin Wolf. This was Walker's second goal of the season, but as a bottom-six forward who earns most of his upside through physicality stats, Walker isn't going to carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats going forward.