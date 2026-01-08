Walker scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Walker was initially expected to miss eight weeks when he landed on injured reserve in early December, but he was able to return in about five weeks. The 31-year-old forward will likely handle a bottom-six role moving forward, though he may have to compete with Robby Fabbri and Mathieu Joseph for playing time. Walker is at four goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net, 100 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 26 appearances.