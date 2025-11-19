Walker scored a goal and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Walker received credit for an early first-period goal after Toronto forward William Nylander accidentally batted the puck into his own net. Walker's unassisted tally brought his season totals up to three goals and six points through 19 games this season. While his offensive output is lacking in a role on the fourth line, he has amassed 75 hits. It's just shy of the pace he would need to match his 281-hit campaign in 73 regular-season games a year ago, but with two goals in his past four games, he could be a long-term depth forward option in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats.