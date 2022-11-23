site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blues-robert-bortuzzo-activated-from-ir | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Activated from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bortuzzo (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the Blues sent blueliner Tyler Tucker to AHL Springfield. Bortuzzo will be an option to return to the lineup Wednesday against Buffalo after missing the past seven games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read