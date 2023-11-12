Thomas recorded four assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Thomas' goal-scoring streak ended at five games, but he made up for it with elite playmaking. Two of his assists came on the power play and another was a shorthanded helper to set up Pavel Buchnevich's hat-trick goal. Thomas has shown all-around growth early in 2023-24 with six goals, nine assists, 29 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 13 contests. He was also impressive at the dot, winning 16 of 19 faceoffs Saturday, raising his win rate to 55.9 percent for the season.