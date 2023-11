Thomas scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Thomas scored the eventual game-winning tally in the second period, directing a Pavel Buchnevich feed past Karel Vejmelka to put the Blues ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Thomas now has goals in five straight games -- he's up to six goals and 11 points through 12 contests while assuming his regular role on St. Louis' first line and top power-play unit.