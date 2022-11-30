Thomas (lower body) hopes to return to the Blues' lineup Thursday against Carolina, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Thomas, who didn't play Monday versus Dallas because of the injury, took part in Wednesday's practice and said afterwards that "it went really well." He skated on the first line with Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko. Thomas has four goals and 19 points in 21 contests this season. If he is able to play Thursday then Nathan Walker will likely be a healthy scratch after participating in the Blues' last two contests.