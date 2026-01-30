Thomas (lower body) is still regarded as day-to-day, so it's possible he'll return before the Olympic break, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Friday.

St. Louis will play against Columbus on Saturday, in Nashville on Monday and in Dallas on Wednesday before the Olympic break starts. Thomas hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 10, and it's not guaranteed that he'll play in any of those upcoming pre-Olympics games, but the possibility still exists. The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 33 points in 42 outings in 2025-26 and should serve in a top-six capacity and first power-play unit when he's healthy.