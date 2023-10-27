Thomas notched an assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Thomas set up Oskar Sundqvist for the empty-net goal in the third period. Thomas hasn't been flashy as the Blues' first-line center, but he has a goal and four assists through six contests. He's added 14 shots on net, a plus-1 rating, five blocked shots and two hits. The 24-year-old continues to show solid playmaking instincts, and he's been solid in helping the Blues open the year 3-2-1.