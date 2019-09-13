Blues' Tanner Kaspick: Dealing with concussion
Kaspick (concussion) didn't participate in Friday's training camp practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Kaspick suffered a concussion during the Traverse City prospect tournament. It's unclear how long it will take for the 21-year-old to work through concussion protocol. Kaspick spent the 2018-19 season with both AHL San Antonio and ECHL Tulsa, and his role will be similar once he's healthy.
