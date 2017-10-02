Blues' Tanner Kaspick: Secures three-year ELC
Kaspick inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Monday.
The Blues are hurting up front and they've lost out on the Jaromir Jagr sweepstakes -- he's signed a one-year deal with Calgary -- but Kaspick is at least a nice organizational depth option for the Notes. An efficient two-way presence, the Manitoba native is fresh off a 45-point season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. He's already punched in for work with that same club this season, notching four points in as many games to complement a plus-2 rating.
