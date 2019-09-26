Kaspick (concussion) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Red Wings.

Kaspick has been sidelined for the entirety of St. Louis' training camp due to a concussion, but he's evidently cleared the league's protocol ahead of Thursday's exhibition match against Detroit. The 2016 fourth-round pick will be assigned to AHL San Antonio ahead of the Blues' regular-season opener and will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.