Blues' Tanner Kaspick: Ready to rock
Kaspick (concussion) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Red Wings.
Kaspick has been sidelined for the entirety of St. Louis' training camp due to a concussion, but he's evidently cleared the league's protocol ahead of Thursday's exhibition match against Detroit. The 2016 fourth-round pick will be assigned to AHL San Antonio ahead of the Blues' regular-season opener and will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.